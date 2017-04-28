St. Agnes students volunteer to help community

The grandparents have been working with St. Agnes students for about 20 years. (KCTV)

Northeast Kansas is looking a whole lot brighter this afternoon thanks to hundreds of St. Agnes students who closed their books, left class, and decided to help clean up their community.

This is the third year in a row the 300 students at St. Agnes have done this. They call it “Rams Reaching Out Day."

Even though they weren’t studying, they kept very busy.

The room was filled with foster grandparents who mentor the young students but, on Friday, the second graders gave back to them and helped them make supplies for their mentoring sessions. They also put together care packages for the mentors to take home.

“I like getting to know the grandparents,” said Charlotte Arthur, who is in the second grade.

The grandparents have been working with St. Agnes students for about 20 years.

They say they are amazed by the students every day.

“We get to connect with the children and they’re so smart,” said Marceline Henderson, one of the foster grandmothers. “They’re really smart!"

“That’s what my doctor tells me every time,” said Earnestine Kinsey, another foster grandmother, “that’s what keeps me living.”

Students in other grades organized a book drive, made personal care kits for the homeless, and even helped refugees.

All of the efforts benefit Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

Since starting the volunteer day three years ago, Principal Jane Sullivan says she has noticed her students' kindness improving every day.

“They are taking ownership in their behaviors, ownership in the community,” Sullivan explained. “They see also that when someone’s hurting. They will come to me to make a difference. They will say, ‘How can I help?’ And, that’s what we want.”



Students in pre-k through the eighth grade were involved in the volunteering day. They are already working on plans to do it again next year.

