A new study reveals dogs understand much more than many people might think. (KCTV5)

A new study reveals dogs understand much more than many people might think.

For anyone who has ever doubted that your dog understands what you're saying, the study says not only do they understand your emotions, but they can also adopt your perspective in any given situation:

Cognitive biologists say based on their new research, dogs can identify the direction of your gaze and will know if you're looking at food or a treat by the tone of your voice and how you point your finger.

Jeralynn Cada has been a professional dog trainer for 40 years. She says the study is groundbreaking on a number of levels.

Cada says it proves dogs operate from emotions, and when dogs have an action and emotion combined, they remember for the future. But also she says it underscores her belief that any dog - no matter age or breed - can be trained to be a service dog.

"Any dog can be a service animal that has all the qualities that are necessary, and to be able to communicate with that dog quickly and meaningfully and effectively gives that dog a higher purpose than somebody may have given it in the first place," Cada said.

She says this is exactly the kind of training she uses on her dogs for obedience training.

Cada believes this is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to understanding dogs and what they know along with all sorts of other animals.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.