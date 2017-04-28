Cleanup continues after cooking oil spill near Brush Creek

A truck carrying cooking oil turned on its side, spilling into Brush Creek. It happened near Roanoke and Ward Parkway on Thursday. (KCTV5)

The roads around Brush Creek are open again and crews are done with the first round of cleanup, but that doesn’t mean state emergency responders aren't still watching the water after a cooking oil spill on Thursday.

Down to the east, the absorbent barrier was still out in the afternoon and crews were still on the rocks near the intersection of J.C. Nichols Parkway and Roanoke.

A semi truck carrying vegetable oil away from restaurants on the Plaza overturned early Thursday evening.

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department and hazmat crews were on the scene for hours, which closed the busy intersections on the Plaza during rush hour.

Traffic was diverted for several hours, which made it hard for some to get home on Thursday night.

The vegetable oil spread across the top of the water in Brush Creek. It is organic, so it will not be as harmful as a petroleum spill, but local experts are concerned about the health of some of the animals in the area.

Experts say that just because you don't see oil on the surface of the water doesn't mean that it isn't here.

The two-day cleanup got the majority of the oil out of the water by4 p.m. on Friday. The absorbent barriers soaked much of the nearly 1,500 gallons of the used vegetable oil that went into the creek.

The cost of the emergency response is adding up.

"The responsible party is taking responsibility," said Roarke Holschuh, State Onsite Coordinator. "I can tell you it’s between $25,000 and $50,000 right now.”

There isn't concern for the health of the Missouri river at this time because "Brush Creek doesn’t run into the Missouri River this far north," said Stefan White with Friends of the River.

