Kansas City police investigate armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police officers in Kansas City are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an auto parts store on Friday.

It happened about 9:35 a.m. at the Advance Auto Parts in the 5800 block of Troost Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect pointed the gun at a clerk before running east from the store with cash from the register.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

