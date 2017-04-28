Kansas City police investigate armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts

Investigators say the suspect pointed the gun at a clerk before running east from the store with cash from the register. (KCTV5)

Police officers in Kansas City are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an auto parts store on Friday.

It happened about 9:35 a.m. at the Advance Auto Parts in the 5800 block of Troost Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect pointed the gun at a clerk before running east from the store with cash from the register.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

