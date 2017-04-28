3 charged in murder of Osawatomie man lured to Kansas City by Craigslist ad

Micah Dozier, 18, Larry K Wren III, 18, and Tayelor Fitzpatrick, 20, have been charged in the case. (KCPD)

Three people are charged in the stabbing death of an Osawatomie man who was lured to Kansas City by a Craigslist ad.

Micah Dozier, 18, Larry K Wren III, 18, and Tayelor Fitzpatrick, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

The body of Michael Luckey, 29, was found on April 5 in the 8100 block of Blue River Road.

According to court records, the suspects and a juvenile lured Luckey to Kansas City through Craigslist with the intention of robbing him.

Luckey was stabbed multiple times and died from his injuries. The suspects then took his credit cards and purchased several hundred dollars worth of electronics and other items. They burned his vehicle and wrapped the body in a tarp and disposed of it.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 for each of the defendants.

