Rainfall expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon

These are the rain totals as of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. We will have updated rain totals on Sunday morning. (KCTV)

Watches and warnings were scattered across the Midwest on Saturday. (KCTV)

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Chris Suchan said the highest chance of heavier rain with flooding would be in the southern half of the viewing area on Saturday night.

He expects the rain blanketing the area to become scattered showers by Sunday afternoon, which should actually make for better conditions to be outdoors compared to Saturday's widespread soaking rain.

Highs will be in the in the mid-50s on Sunday.

A Flash Flood Watch for counties south and southeast of Kansas City will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday unless canceled.

Chances for rain will be even slimmer early on Monday morning and rain is expected to depart by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to return to the upper 60s and lower 70s as early as next Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.