Rainfall expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon - KCTV5

STORMTRACK5

Rainfall expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Ronelle Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
Watches and warnings were scattered across the Midwest on Saturday. (KCTV) Watches and warnings were scattered across the Midwest on Saturday. (KCTV)
These are the rain totals as of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. We will have updated rain totals on Sunday morning. (KCTV) These are the rain totals as of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. We will have updated rain totals on Sunday morning. (KCTV)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Chris Suchan said the highest chance of heavier rain with flooding would be in the southern half of the viewing area on Saturday night.

He expects the rain blanketing the area to become scattered showers by Sunday afternoon, which should actually make for better conditions to be outdoors compared to Saturday's widespread soaking rain. 

Highs will be in the in the mid-50s on Sunday.

A Flash Flood Watch for counties south and southeast of Kansas City will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday unless canceled.

Chances for rain will be even slimmer early on Monday morning and rain is expected to depart by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to return to the upper 60s and lower 70s as early as next Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.