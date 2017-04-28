Students to be checked after social media threat at Center Middle School

Police are investigating the threat and will be at the school as students enter the building. (KCTV5)

Students at Center Middle School started their Friday morning by being checked by officials at the school after a social media threat was made involving the school.

School officials say police called them about 3 a.m. on Friday after a threat was made against Center Middle School on Snapchat.

Police say they were informed of the threat on Thursday night and that they will be at the school as students enter the building.

Officers walked the halls of the school as students arrived, looking for anything out of the ordinary. Teacher and staff checked students at the door and looked through their things as an extra precaution.

A mass voicemail was sent to parents to inform them of the threat and what they could expect when their children arrive at the school.

An emergency meeting was held before school to inform all teacher and staff of the situation.

Authorities have not said what the threat said but Kelly Wachel, Public Relations Director for Center School District, says the district "takes every threat seriously."

"The threat was a student threat. There's always a concern when you have a threat that mentions certain topics and so just making sure that there's a balance for us what we're working with police on and that's all very serious to us," Wachel said.

School officials say they are confident everything is under control.

Two police officers remained at the school throughout the day.

Outside of the aforementioned precautions, the day carried on as normal and students were let out of school around 2:40 in the afternoon.

Psychologists say the threats can have larger implications on students.

“If I'm going to school but I can't focus on what the teacher is saying because I'm wondering if something is going to happen like I heard it happened, or I'm wondering if my friend is okay, or my friend doesn't come to school today and I wonder if it's because they're scared -- that is going to create some interference,” explained Dr. Sara Gould, a licensed psychologist.

Gould says that interference goes beyond the classroom though and can cause trauma since students don’t have as much freedom.

“As adults, if we are worried about a place or a store or a street corner, we don't go there,” Gould explained. “When you're talking about school, kids don't have the choice to just not go.”

She also points out that, at this time when there is so much testing going on, that can also add additional pressure for students.

“It can really interfere with their ability to learn, which we know is what we're trying to do to equip our kids for the future." she said.

No arrests have been made in regards to the threat.

The school located at 326 E 103rd Street.

Here is the mass voicemail sent to faculty and parents:

"Hello, Center Middle School staff this is Kelly Wachel. Just wanted to give you a quick emergency phone call. Early this morning police we were made aware of a threat that was made on Snapchat, that students had been using. We're going to have an emergency faculty meeting with you this morning at 6:40. Please try and be there by then. We will also have police presence today and will be checking students as they enter the building."

