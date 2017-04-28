Kansas high school journalists head to White House Correspondents Dinner

The Huffington Post invited the students to the dinner after they dug into the past of their newly hired principal. (KCTV5)

On Friday, students from one Kansas school are heading to the nation’s capitol.

It’s yet another honor they earned for their incredible work as young journalists.

Shortly after 6 a.m., six journalism students from Pittsburg High School arrived at Kansas City International Airport.

From there, they traveling to Washington D.C. to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday.

The Huffington Post invited the students to the dinner after they dug into the past of their newly hired principal.

Student journalists found that their principal’s credentials were not legitimate.

"It was supposed to just be a story to just introduce her to the community and then it turned into something much bigger," Booster Redux writer Kali Poenitske said.

"Whenever we asked her questions about her educational background she was very evasive kind of didn't really want to answer any of the questions that we asked her," Booster Redux writer Trina Paul said.

Shortly after the investigation, the new principal stepped down from the position. And now, they can’t believe the opportunity they are getting.

"I almost didn't believe it at first,” Booster Redux writer Connor Balthazor said. “I mean why would we get invited to the correspondent's dinner? But when I found out we were going and it was all expenses paid...it was just incredible."

Kansas Scholastic Press Association Executive Director Eric Thomas is accompanying the students and he says he is thrilled to see the reception the students receive.

"Selfishly, the thing that I'm excited about is just watching media professionals be excited to meet high school journalists. That's just a really fun dynamic to see, that they're so excited about what high school students are doing," Thomas said.

The trip will be a quick one as the students are expected to return on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.