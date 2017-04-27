Mizzou's Charles Harris selected by Miami Dolphins - KCTV5

Mizzou's Charles Harris selected by Miami Dolphins

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew Carter, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
The Miami Dolphins selected Missouri Tigers defensive lineman and Kansas City native Charles Harris with their first round pick.  (Andrew Carter/KCTV5) The Miami Dolphins selected Missouri Tigers defensive lineman and Kansas City native Charles Harris with their first round pick.  (Andrew Carter/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Miami Dolphins selected Missouri Tigers defensive lineman and Kansas City native Charles Harris with their first round pick. 

Harris earned All-SEC honors in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, he lead the SEC with 18.5 tackles for loss. 

He wrapped up his Tigers career in 2016, finishing the year with 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks. 

"Been working too hard for this, I'm honored," Harris said before being picked. "You know what I mean , but it's time to go to work."

Harris played his high school football at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.