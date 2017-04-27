Mizzou's Charles Harris selected by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins selected Missouri Tigers defensive lineman and Kansas City native Charles Harris with their first round pick. (Andrew Carter/KCTV5)

The Miami Dolphins selected Missouri Tigers defensive lineman and Kansas City native Charles Harris with their first round pick.

Harris earned All-SEC honors in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, he lead the SEC with 18.5 tackles for loss.

He wrapped up his Tigers career in 2016, finishing the year with 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

"Been working too hard for this, I'm honored," Harris said before being picked. "You know what I mean , but it's time to go to work."

Harris played his high school football at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City.

