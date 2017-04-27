Mahomes: Getting drafted by the Chiefs is a "dream come true"

The Kansas City Chiefs traded their first- and third-round picks this year and their first-round pick next year to the Buffalo Bills to grab Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection. (AP)

It's the first time Kansas City took a quarterback in the first round since Todd Blackledge in 1983.

The Chiefs sent the No. 27 and No. 91 overall picks in this year's draft to Buffalo in order to acquire a successor to Alex Smith.

Their veteran starter has two years remaining on his contract, though Smith becomes inexpensive to release after next season if Mahomes comes along quickly.

"This is a dream come true," Mahomes said. (Working with Alex Smith) will be awesome. I'll get into the playbook. I'm going to come in and work my tail off and try to be a good teammate."

Mahomes finished his collegiate career with over 11,000 passing yards, 93 touchdowns and just 29 interceptions.

Mahomes was the second quarterback taken behind North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky. Kansas City also took him ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Deshaun Watson of Clemson.

Head coach Andy Reid speaks after the pick:

Video of interview with CBS Sports:

Highlights from his 2016 season:

