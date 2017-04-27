Nonprofit weighs in on condition of KCK roads

Roadwork ahead should be a welcome sign if you ask a Washington, D.C. based transportation research group.

They say the condition of Kansas roads leaves you dealing with a bad hand.

“The overall condition of the roads in this region in Johnson and Wyandotte County where 22 percent of the roads are in poor condition, 26 percent are in mediocre condition. There’s a challenge to start to make improvements,” said Rocky Moretti with TRIP. “Because the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets.”

According to the nonprofit organization TRIP, drivers in Johnson and Wyandotte counties lose an average of $1,600 a year due to the road conditions.

That money doesn't just go to repairs, but also the cost to clean up crashes.

Moretti says it will take coordination from the federal, state, and local level to move things forward. Especially with so much money being taken out of KDOT’s funding.

“When you take money out, you're not saving anyone any money,” said Moretti. “In fact, it's far less costly to support and to pay for a system in good condition than the cost of not having that system maintained appropriately.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.