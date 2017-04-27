Jackson County jury convicts woman of murder in fatal 2013 shooting

A Jackson County jury convicted Monique Ransom second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Thursday, according to the Jackson County, Missouri Prosecutor.

The charges stemmed from the fatal shooting of Eric Harrell that happened on Dec. 6, 2013 in the 2500 block of Quincy Ave.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

According to the probable cause statement, Ransom had come to Harrell’s house with her brother and boyfriend.

While her boyfriend was outside, she and her brother got into an argument with Harrell during an attempted robbery. They then shot him multiple time, which killed him.

