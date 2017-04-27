NAFTA negotiations could impact local farms near Kansas City

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump signs the Education Federalism Executive Order during a federalism event with governors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP)

The newest United States Secretary of Agriculture was in Kansas City on Thursday.

Secretary Sonny Perdue spoke about President Trump's announcement on Thursday morning regarding NAFTA. Trump said the United States, Mexico and Canada will renegotiate the agreement.

"He uses statements, in many times, a negotiating statement, so saying something is contemplated is not necessarily saying something was done or going to be done," Perdue said. "I think the ultimate outcome is really what we are interested in.”

Perdue said Trump wrote The Art of the Deal and he likes to "do the deal."

He believes Trump will make a good deal for Americans.

Meanwhile, while NAFTA's impact is far reaching, changes could also hit close to home.

That includes Jonathan Finley, who works on his family-run farm in Gardner.

Finley has hundreds of thousands of bushes of grain stored in the silos on his property. The company also runs a cattle operation and for him, NAFTA is a big deal.

"It's a trickle-down effect," Finley said. "I think we've made a lot of positive steps in trade and the main thing is to keep those relations open."

Finley says he thinks the United States is making steps to stay a global trading giant, but added the country needs to "put our interests first."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.