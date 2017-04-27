CCVI gears up for Trolley Run with field day event

The students of the Children's Center for Visually Impaired are gearing up for this weekend’s Trolley Run with a field day. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

The students of the Children's Center for Visually Impaired are gearing up for this weekend’s Trolley Run with a field day.

Every year during the week of the Trolley Run, the kids get to participate in a Spirit Week. Thursday’s activity was a field day in their sensory garden.

The field day was an opportunity for the kids’ physical therapists to do outside obstacle courses. Students went through stations that included a scooter relay, puzzle run and obstacle course.

CCVI executive director Nicola Heskett said the day allows the kids to feel a part of the Trolley Run.

“A lot of the kids and their families will do family teams on Sunday, and some of the kids will be able to walk in the races. But a lot of them are pretty small. So a four-mile race is something they may not be able to participate in. So this gives them an opportunity to get some of that Trolley Run magic energy going for them personally,” Heskett said.

Take Five to Care and help these children by participating in this week’s Trolley Run. It is CCVI’s largest annual fundraiser which began in 1988.

For more information on the Trolley Run, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.