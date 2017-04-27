Thanking volunteers during National Volunteer Week

Over at Wayside Waifs, volunteers make up a huge part of the staff when it comes to giving back to the no-kill animal shelter. (KCTV)

They give up their free time to help our community and don't expect anything in return. That’s why this week is dedicated to volunteers.

National Volunteer Week runs from April 23 through April 29.

It's a chance to say thank you for the selfless acts volunteers perform.

Over at Wayside Waifs, volunteers make up a huge part of the staff when it comes to giving back to the no-kill animal shelter.

There are over 1,500 people that are shining examples of volunteerism success.

Dorothy Miller is one of them.

In 2016 alone, she dedicated over 500 hours of her time to Wayside Waifs.

According to Miller, there are so many ways to give back.

“Working with the animals one-on-one is just a great way for me to be involved with the animals, but at the same time work towards getting them to their perfect home,” Miller said.

According to nationalservice.gov, both Kansas and Missouri are ranked in the top 25 states when it comes to volunteering. With Missouri being number 24 and Kansas being number seven.

