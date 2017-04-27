Volunteers build playhouse for Prairie Village boy battling brain tumor

Jason Sandburg, along with about 40 volunteers from Home Depot, are helping create a happy place for Blake Danforth. (Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 News)

A 9-year-old Prairie Village boy, who is successfully battling a brain tumor, will have a brand new place to play now all thanks to a number of volunteers.

Jason Sandburg, along with about 40 volunteers from Home Depot, are helping create a happy place for Blake Danforth.

"A little over a year ago, Blake's grandfather, Sandy Blake, is a regular shopper at our store. He came in and was asking for a discount on some lumber about this project," he said.

Sandburg got an idea.

"The fact that he was a veteran and what was going on with Blake with his brain tumor. It was just a good fit. So we came to the conclusion that we would just do this project for them," he said.

Blake says the tumor on his grandson cannot be operated on.

"He can't use his right arm and his right leg because of the brain tumor, and he is not healed by any means. He's just stabilized," Blake said.

But with the help of MD Anderson in Texas, the tumor isn't growing anymore, and he can continue to live life.

"I just can't say enough about it. It means so much to me to have this done," Blake said.

Blake and his parents got to see the completed project when he got home from school. He goes back to Texas every year for a checkup, and so far, so good.

