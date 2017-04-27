University of Kansas hospital interested in Topeka facility - KCTV5

University of Kansas hospital interested in Topeka facility

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
System President and CEO Bob Page told Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback in a letter Thursday that it would submit a proposal for the 378-bed St. Francis Health hospital in Topeka. (WIBW) System President and CEO Bob Page told Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback in a letter Thursday that it would submit a proposal for the 378-bed St. Francis Health hospital in Topeka. (WIBW)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -

The University of Kansas Health System is interested in acquiring a financially troubled nonprofit hospital in Topeka.

System President and CEO Bob Page told Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback in a letter Thursday that it would submit a proposal for the 378-bed St. Francis Health hospital in Topeka.

Page said the University of Kansas system would partner with Nashville-based Ardent Health Services. It operates hospitals in six states.

St. Francis is owned by Denver-based SCL Health. It plans to stop operating St. Francis this summer whether it has a buyer or not.

The University of Kansas system operates the private hospital spun off from the University of Kansas Medical Center in 1998.

The California-based Prime Healthcare Foundation and the rival Topeka-area Stormont Vail Health system also have expressed an interest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.