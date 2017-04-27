Possible running back selections for Chiefs have baggage

With Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook carrying some baggage into the 2017 NFL Draft, KCTV5 asked Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid what goes into drafting some with a violent incident on their record. (AP)

There are a lot of different directions the Kansas City Chiefs could go with their first round draft pick.

Many fans want a quarterback, but the Chiefs also need a running back.

With a few running back prospects, there could be some character concerns. In last year's draft, the Chiefs selected Tyreek Hill despite concerns around his history.

With Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook carrying some baggage into the 2017 NFL Draft, KCTV5 asked Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid what goes into drafting some with a violent incident on their record.

Dorsey says the franchise has a thorough process in place, with a defined checks and balances system.

"It's a process and I have to be strong enough as a decision maker to know what is in the best interest of this organization, this community and I will do that," Dorsey said.

Dorsey says he turns the outside noise off during the last six weeks leading up to the draft.

Mixon and Cook are likely to be on the draft board when the Chiefs' selection comes up.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.