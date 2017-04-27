Proud parents excited for Charles Harris’ NFL career

It’s a huge milestone and chapter in Harris’ life and his parents are extremely proud. (KCTV)

In just a few hours, Mizzou’s Charles Harris is expected to hear his name called and his life will change forever.

He’ll most likely become a first-round draft pick and his life will change forever.

KCTV5 talked to his parents about Harris and his bright future.

He’s one of the best defensive linemen in the entire draft.

With 61 tackles and 12 sacks, Harris was one of the SEC’s greatest. Now he’s set for the NFL, but his parents didn’t see this coming

“No, none of us saw this coming,” his father William Harris said.

“When they were little I had them playing basketball,” his mother Deborah Clark said. “I never knew anything about football.”

Harris’ parents say they’ll be excited about whatever team picks him. They aren’t necessarily rooting for the Chiefs, but they do know that his future club will get a player with great character.

“Whichever team gets him, they’re getting a great player and a great bright young man,” his father said.

It’s a huge milestone and chapter in Harris’ life and his parents are extremely proud. However, it doesn’t top their excitement for him to graduate from Mizzou in less than a month.

“I’ll be even more excited when he basically walks across the stage in May and receives his diploma,” his father said.

Harris studied physical therapy in college. He’ll earn that degree in May and chose that path so he could help take care of his mother, who battles MS.

A new team, new paycheck and a diploma. It’s not a bad time to be Charles Harris. His parents couldn’t be prouder.

