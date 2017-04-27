Proud parents excited for Charles Harris’ NFL career

A man has been hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition after being shot by police in Lee's Summit on Friday night.More >
A man has been hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition after being shot by police in Lee's Summit on Friday night.More >
A man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle ran into a tree in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
A man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle ran into a tree in Kansas City, Kansas.More >
A man's parents and the Liberty Police Department are asking for the public's help finding 26-year-old Sebren Tyler Kenyon.More >
A man's parents and the Liberty Police Department are asking for the public's help finding 26-year-old Sebren Tyler Kenyon.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday that appears to have the range to hit major US cities, experts say.More >
North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday that appears to have the range to hit major US cities, experts say.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 during the Friday rush hour, troopers say.More >
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 during the Friday rush hour, troopers say.More >
For years, there has been speculation about what the future holds for Sprint and its thousands of employees in Overland Park. With all the recent talk of a possible merger with T-Mobile, some people wonder if the telecom giant might be moving.More >
For years, there has been speculation about what the future holds for Sprint and its thousands of employees in Overland Park. With all the recent talk of a possible merger with T-Mobile, some people wonder if the telecom giant might be moving.More >
A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it.More >
A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it.More >