Truck overturns, spills used cooking oil into Brush Creek

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Ashley Arnold, News Reporter
A truck carrying cooking oil has turned on its side, spilling into Brush Creek. It happened near Roanoke and Ward Parkway. (KCTV5) A truck carrying cooking oil has turned on its side, spilling into Brush Creek. It happened near Roanoke and Ward Parkway. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A truck carrying cooking oil has turned on its side, spilling into Brush Creek.

It happened about 3 p.m. Thursday near Roanoke and Ward Parkway. The driver is in serious condition.

The responsible party, Brooks Grease Service, has hired a contractor to perform the cleanup, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said.

Deputy Chief James Garrett with the Kansas City Fire Department says that about three-quarters of the grease has been skimmed off the top of the water.

Buoys have been placed on the water now in an attempt to stop the grease from spreading. At this point, it is contained and not heading downstream. 

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Environmental Emergency Response team is providing oversight of the cleanup.

