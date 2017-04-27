Fitness equipment would be covered under Missouri congressman's - KCTV5

Fitness equipment would be covered under Missouri congressman's proposed HSA change

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican in the southeast part of the state, wants to expand what the HSA covers now. (Congressman Jason Smith/Facebook) Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican in the southeast part of the state, wants to expand what the HSA covers now. (Congressman Jason Smith/Facebook)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A U.S. representative from Missouri is proposing a change to what is covered under your health savings account.

Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican in the southeast part of the state, wants to expand what the HSA covers now. Currently, HSA only cover medical expenses. Smith wants to expand the coverage to fitness equipment too.

The bill currently has bi-partisan support.

HSAs are tax-exempt, which means things like tennis shoes and fitness equipment would not be taxed under Smith’s proposal.

Smith introduced the bill back in March.

