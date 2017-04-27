Grain Valley man sentenced to 221 months for rape, assault, battery

According to the Wyandotte County District Attorney, Ryan Pederson has been sentenced to 221 months in prison for rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in a case from March 5, 2015.

A Wyandotte County District Court jury previously convicted the 35-year-old Grain Valley man on Jan. 26 of this year.

“The convictions that we received from the hard work of Deputy District Attorney Tatum was amazing," said Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree. "It was hard fought."

“It goes to show that there is no crime that happens in this county that we do not care about, especially when someone is burglarized and raped," he added. "If they do the hard part, of coming forward and speaking out, then my office is going to do the hard part of fighting this thing through -- all the way through -- in court and reaching, I believe, the right end, which is the conviction of someone that need not be on our streets."

