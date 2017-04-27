Police: Thanks to tips, Midtown Jimmy John's robbery suspect in - KCTV5

Police: Thanks to tips, Midtown Jimmy John's robbery suspect in custody

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Detectives said a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money from the register.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A suspect has been identified and is in custody in a Midtown Jimmy John's robbery thanks to tips from the community.

Police were called at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to the sandwich shop located at 3900 Broadway Blvd. in regard to an armed robbery.

Detectives said a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money from the register.

