Police: Thanks to tips, Midtown Jimmy John's robbery suspect in custody

Detectives said a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money from the register. (KCPD)

A suspect has been identified and is in custody in a Midtown Jimmy John's robbery thanks to tips from the community.

Police were called at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to the sandwich shop located at 3900 Broadway Blvd. in regard to an armed robbery.

Detectives said a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt entered the restaurant, placed an order, then pointed a gun at the cashier demanding money from the register.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.