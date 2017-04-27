Emporia State University faces child abuse investigation

Emporia State University's Center for Early Childhood Education is being investigated for alleged child abuse. (Emporia State University)

Emporia State University's Center for Early Childhood Education is being investigated for alleged child abuse.

Emporia State spokeswoman Gwen Larson, tells the Emporia Gazette the Kansas Department for Children and Families is investigating reported child abuse at the center.

The center provides an early childhood environment for children of university students, faculty and community members. It also serves as a practicum and observation site for students training to be early childhood teachers.

Parents and staff at the center received an email Monday from center director Keely Persinger informing them of her resignation in the midst of the investigation.

Children and Families Department spokeswoman Theresa Freed says the agency cannot currently comment on the case.

Parents say the agency has told them the investigation will likely finish mid-May.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.