Olathe North’s Wish Club grants 4-year-old’s wish

On Thursday, the Olathe North High School's Wish Club grant granted their first wish to 4-year-old Will Buckman.

This summer, Buckman and his family will be going to Florida to see his favorite animal -- sea turtles.

Racing down the halls of Olathe North, Buckman got a huge surprise today. He was a little overwhelmed, but was smiling the whole time after his wish to see a turtle in real life was granted thanks to a group of students.

“It’s really an amazing feeling just to know that there’s that many people that care and that many people that took an interest and him and his story,” said Andrew Buckman, the boy’s father. “It really does warm your heart.”

Will Buckman was first diagnosed with leukemia when he was 2-years-old. This past week, he celebrated his 4th birthday.

On Thursday, the entire student body pulled out all the stops to make the Buckman family feel special.

“We were in his garage where he had his little car parked and he was like, ‘When do I get to go into the gym and see everyone?’ and we were like, ‘Soon. I’m glad you're excited by all of this,’” said Alex Schroeder, a high school senior. “So, he is eating it up.”

Schroeder came up with the idea over the summer and, after months of planning and fundraising, the Wish Club was able to double their goal of $5,000 and now have enough to grant another wish.

“To know that we were able to go out and do exactly what we wanted to do, accomplish all of our dreams and then do even more than that, is just an incredibly overwhelming feeling,” said senior Maddy Hughes.

The Wish Club partners with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Buckman will be traveling to Florida in July. He is in remission now, but it will be a little less than two years before he can say he is completely cancer free.

