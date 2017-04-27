Win movie passes to see 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (Allied Integrated Marketing)

Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on a special link. We will have passes for 50 winners and each pass will admit a total of two people.



Summary:

Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” blasts into theaters on May 5, 2017.

Free registration is required to download/print winning passes.



To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/280744.

Each winning entry will admit up to two to the screening. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The passes do not guarantee seating and the theater is overbooked to assure capacity.



The Screening Info:

May 2

7 p.m.

AMC Studio 28

Olathe, KS

Release date: Opens in theatres on May 5

Rating: PG-13

If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.



