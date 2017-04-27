Chiefs to host Draft Day party for season ticket members

The party will take place on Thursday, April 27, and will celebrate the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. (KCTV5)

For the sixth consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting a Draft Day Party at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex exclusively for Season Ticket Members.

The party will take place on Thursday, April 27, and will celebrate the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Doors for the sold-out party open at 6 p.m.

The event will feature addresses from Head Coach Andy Reid, General Manager John Dorsey and Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

Current and former players, Ambassadors, KC Wolf and Chiefs Cheerleaders will also be on hand to sign autographs and interact with fans throughout the evening.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.