Burglars target estate sale in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Burglars tried to take advantage of a grieving family early Thursday morning.

A home in the 10500 block of Farley Street is having an estate sale on Thursday after the owner of the home recently passed away.

Police were called about 2 a.m. due to a burglary.

Officers believe the sale made the home a target.

There are signs lining the sidewalk and the neighborhood advertising the sale. But the owner of the estate sale company says police told them that criminals often check online postings of sales to find homes to hit.   

Investigators are working to see if anything was taken.

The owner of the estate sale says extremely valuable items are not left inside the home. He says "they kicked in the door for nothing."

He says his company had someone keeping an eye on the property overnight to make sure something like this didn’t happen, something they often do before a sale. 

No arrests have been made.

The owner's say the estate sale will continue as planned.

