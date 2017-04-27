Historic Northeast residents fight crime with click of a mouse

Organizers hope the new information will help bring the crime rate down in the area. (KCTV5)

On Thursday, residents of one Kansas City neighborhood can help fight crime without leaving their homes.

Community leaders in the Historic Northeast and law enforcement came up with a map to highlight high crime areas.

Here’s how it works.

Residents will be asked to open the map and mark the areas in which they do not feel safe or where they would like to see more security.

After identifying an area residents can type in what kind of activity they are seeing in that area and even offer solutions.

The map is part of the Northeast Kansas City Violence Reduction Initiative in partnership with Jackson County COMBAT.

The point of the initiative is to get more specifics. Police are aware of common indicators like robberies and assaults but they want to hear from people who live and work in this area, day-in and day-out. Do they feel safe walking to the store? Is there any unusual activity going on?

"So what we’re doing with the neighborhoods and businesses is what do you think, you know, is related to this? What are you seeing in your neighborhoods that causes you concern? And every place we do this logic modeling we get different answers," COMBAT Director Stacey Daniels-Young said.

The Historic Northeast Chamber will review all the input submitted through the map but they also want neighbors to be a part of the process.

“We know that violence does shift and as one community pays attention in doing things to reduce their violence, that’s going to make another one stand out. We know that the area of Independence Avenue and Prospect, you know, you can just see a lots of lines. You see a lot of robberies, violent crime, things that contribute to disorder,” Daniels-Young said.

Those wanting to participate in the initiative will need to act quickly as Friday is the final day to address any concerns.

To view the map and take part in the initiative, click here.

