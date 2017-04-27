Jackson County Prosecutor, Pembroke Hill offer support for family of slain 14-year-old

Pembroke Hill students will sell flowers and candy on Thursday at the t.Loft on the Plaza. (KCTV5)

A mother suffering from a tragic loss is getting some much-needed help.

Students, a local business, and even the Jackson County Prosecutor are coming together to support the family of a young murder victim.

Support from a county prosecutor is rare, but one murder case has stuck out in Jean Peters Bakers mind, and now she’s asking the community to help support the family.

Baker has prosecuted multiple murder cases in the metro over the years, including the one involving 14-year-old Alexis Kane.

"I think this case affected the Kansas City metro area this is a 14-year-old student at Smith Hale, she was a middle school student and she was murdered. I can't tell you why," Baker said.

Kane was murdered in 2015. She got into a car with people she thought she knew better, and they killed her.

Baker has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of 14-year-old Alexis Kane who was brutally murdered by three boys in 2015.

Kane’s mother Lashonda Kane is a cafeteria worker at The Pembroke Hill School, the same school that Baker’s son Grant attends. She says her daughter’s death has deeply affected the student body.

"There's a financial loss for these people, not just Miss. Kane but others that must travel through this process. this process they never asked to be part of," Baker said.

Pembroke Hill students will sell flowers and candy on Thursday at the t.Loft on the Plaza. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., 20 percent of all sales at the restaurant will also go to the Kane family.

To donate to the GoFundMe account set up by Prosecutor Baker, click here.

