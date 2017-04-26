"We just miss him": Eric Driskell honored by Kansas City Sports Commission

A local high school football coach received top honors following his unexpected death.

Former Blue Valley head football coach Eric Driskell died after a massive brain injury.

His family accepted his award for Coach of the Year from the Kansas City Sports Commission.

Driskell has touched the community and his motto continues to impact the lives of young people. His favorite job was being a father.

“We just miss him," said Kari Driskell, his wife. "We miss him. You think a lot about what he’s going to miss with the girls and what the girls aren’t going to have with him."

Driskell was a winner, a two-time state champion and last year, the team placed second in the state after an undefeated regular season.

The coach’s motto was: “Live like Champions.”

“He’s touched so many people in our community," said Kathy Nelson of the Kansas City Sports Commission. "Not necessary with wins and losses but beyond that’s he’s creating men of honor."

The Driskell family converted their basement into a Tiger Cave. Along with this award, the Kansas City Chiefs also named Driskell the Kansas High School Football Coach of the Year.

