"We just miss him": Eric Driskell honored by Kansas City Sports Commission

A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 during the Friday rush hour, troopers say.More >
At least two people are in custody and one is on the loose after a car chase in Independence.More >
A man has died in an officer-involved shooting after he pointed his gun at officers on Friday morning.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area caused heavy damage at a metro bar and grill. Coach’s Bar&Grill felt the effects of the flooding, after the waters of Indian Creek rose to record levels and collapsed one of the walls of the bar. Water moved inside, causing widespread damage and trapping the establishment’s owners inside.More >
The NAACP is moving forward with a travel advisory warning people to be careful while in Missouri because of a danger that civil rights won't be respected.More >
Authorities in Kansas City have arrested four juveniles after a break-in at an area elementary school early Friday morning.More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A south St. Louis woman is dealing with a frustrating nightmare after her car was smashed into by a city street sweeper, now she has to dig into her own pocket for some of the costs.More >
