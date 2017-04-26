130 citations given by Overland Park police in speeding enforcement

The Overland Park Police Department announced results of its I-435 Construction Zone Enforcement.

Police, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol, conducted an enforcement targeting those who drive over the speed limit in the construction zone located on Interstate 435 between I-35 and Nall Ave.

Police say during the three-hour enforcement, 130 citations were made and three arrests occurred.

In the 55-mile-per-hour zone, at least one driver was clocked traveling 95 miles per hour, according to police.

