One arrested after stolen car crashes in Kansas City

Kansas City police have one man in custody, but are looking for another, following a crash Wednesday evening.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of East 46th Street and Prospect Avenue on the city’s east side.

Police initially tried to stop the blue colored Ford Mustang near the intersection of 43rd and Prospect because it was reported as a stolen car.

The driver of the car refused to stop for police. Police did not chase the car, but moments later it was involved in the crash.

Police called a dog to help search for the second man who ran from the scene, but he has not been found.

No one was injured in the incident.

