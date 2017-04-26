Following Hinson's resignation, Shawnee Mission Deputy Superintendent named interim superintendent

Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Ken Southwick has been appointed as interim superintendent for the district. (SMSD)

Southwick temporarily fills the position held by Jim Hinson, who unexpectedly resigned last week.

During the meeting, board members discussed a suggested timeline for the hiring of a new superintendent. It's the district's goal to have a search firm selected by this summer.

By the end of January 2018, candidates will be selected after the work performed by the search firm.

Under the proposed timeline, candidates would be interviewed in January and February.

The goal is to have a new superintendent named by March 2018.

