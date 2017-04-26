Legoland Discovery Center to open new attractions in Kansas City

Heads up Legoland lovers, new displays are making their way into the Kansas City attraction. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

Heads up Legoland lovers, new displays are making their way into the Kansas City attraction.

The $1 million addition will be the first since its opening in 2012. Families will now get the opportunity to experience a Lego Ideas Studio.

This gives kids the opportunity to dream, draw and build their own Lego models.

In addition, the Train Station Adventure will give kids the opportunity to interact with a Lego train station.

Kids will be able to climb and slide through train obstacles while also getting the chance to take control in the conductor’s chair.

General manager Nick Miller says this new exhibit was chosen based on a community survey.

“Trains won easily by all the other options. I think it has to do with the culture of Kansas City. Union Station is just a couple blocks away and people really enjoy the train life that we’ve got here. So we’re showing that off in full Lego form,” Miller said.

The new exhibits open May 12.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.