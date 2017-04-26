School threats growing in numbers on Facebook Live, Snapchat

A teenager with a gun went on Facebook Live and threatened to shoot a student at Hickman Mills School. (KCTV5)

It's the latest example of young people using social media to make violent threats.

Pediatric psychologists say while this may seem completely new, it's just a change in the medium.

Facebook Live and Snapchat have been known as great ways for people to communicate, but with some teens now using it to send threats, all eyes are on what can be done to prevent it.

"There is some contagion effect and so when we know there's significant media coverage of events like this, you do see copy cat or similar events kind of pop up in clusters," said pediatric psychologist Stephen Lassen.

Lassen says while threats of violence at schools aren't necessarily anything new, the prevalence does seem to be going up. He says a big portion of that could be because so many people are on the apps.

"I think what is new is the scope of what we're seeing in terms of the reach that it has really across the globe," Lassen said.

He says it's important to be involved in the lives of your child and that it all begins at home.

