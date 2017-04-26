Leawood man who almost died from cardiac arrest has message for others

For Patrick Cocherl Jr., knowing the right steps to take saved his life. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

According to the American Heart Association, just under half of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest get the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives.

For Patrick Cocherl Jr., knowing the right steps to take saved his life.

On Feb. 2, he suffered from what’s called a widowmaker heart attack. Due to Cocherl calling 911 when he did, the responders were literally walking down his driveway as he went into cardiac arrest.

According to Cocherl, recognizing the signs of a heart attack was what prompted him to call 911.

“It started with heavy pressure on my chest. I went upstairs. When I got upstairs I looked in the mirror and I noticed my jaw was beginning to tighten. That is another sign,” Cocherl said.

After taking an aspirin, Cocherl began to sweat profusely.

“At that third sign, I called 911,” Cocherl said.

Within minutes, first responders were by his side.

“If he wouldn’t have called when he did, his family would have come home hours later and it would have been too late,” paramedic Tena Loats said.

Due to the fast, efficient efforts of the responders’ and emergency room team, Cocherl is alive to talk about it.

“I think from a human perspective, to know that your life was taken away from you and given back, is a very humbling experience. It’s made me realize that everyone in this world does make a difference, and I’m still here and there must be a reason for it. I hope to find that reason, and I hope to fulfill it,” Cocherl said.

For Cocherl, he has one big piece of advice.

“Call 911. The worst thing it’s going to be is a $400 cab ride if you’re wrong,” Cocherl said.

An event on Wednesday at the Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park allowed Cocherl to meet and thank the first responders who helped save his life.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.