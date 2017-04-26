Kansas City police looking for persons of interest in theft ring - KCTV5

Kansas City police looking for persons of interest in theft ring

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are asking for help in locating two individuals who are considered persons of interest in several thefts in the Northland. 

The Kansas City Police Department's North Property Crimes Unit said several thefts have occurred involving the use of stolen credit cards from elderly victims. 

If you have information about these cases or the two pictured individuals, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or 911. 

