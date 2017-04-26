Researchers warn about heavy tick population in Kansas City this spring

It's not just oak mites and mosquitoes that have been bothering people. It's also tick season, and these bugs can carry disease. (AP)

It's not just oak mites and mosquitoes that have been bothering people. It's also tick season, and these bugs can carry disease.

Even though there's Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a very serious tick born disease, in this part of the country, board certified entomologist Forrest St. Aubin says that's usually picked up when you spend a lot of time in the woods and fields.

Other than that, there's another one that many are familiar with but St. Aubin says the mortality rate is very low.

"Many people contract Lyme disease, and they never know it. They might have a headache for a few days or their temperature is elevated, or they're maybe a little nauseated, but they get over it," he said.

Some kinds of ticks require more moisture than others. St. Aubin says they won’t thrive this year due to our mild and dry winter.

"When that moisture is not forthcoming, those species may not do as well," he said.

But there are also ticks that prefer dry conditions during the cold season. The bottom line is that there is always a way for these nuisance bugs to survive. And this year, St. Aubin suspects insect repellent sales are going to go up.

"There'll be greater numbers. Perhaps for some species, there will be more generations than ordinary. It's going to be a bug fighting year," he said.

St. Aubin suggests covering as much of your body as you can if you'll be outside for work or play. Also, an overnight frost will just slow down these insects. It'll be a while before we get a freeze, but that's what'll take care a lot of them.

