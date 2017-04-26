White Privilege Conference kicks off Thursday in Kansas City

The White Privilege Conference focuses on race-based advantages and oppression in our community. (KCTV5)

Organizers are in the final planning stages of a unique event coming to Kansas City.

The White Privilege Conference focuses on race-based advantages and oppression in our community. Organizers say the conference isn’t what it may sound like. It’s not about creating a divide but rather raising awareness for the lack of opportunity available to minorities.

Nearly 2,000 people will come together, discussing the racial issues at the core of Kansas City and the country.

Racial tension has been at the forefront of our conversations in recent years. We’ve seen peaceful protests and Black Lives Matter rallies but also police shootings and violent rioting.

Eddie More Jr. founded the White Privilege Conference before any of this – 18 years ago – and says in some ways it’s needed now more than ever.

"Kansas City has some big challenges around issues like segregations, racial profiling, environmental racism, life expectancy, poverty and more," he said.

Each issue will be discussed during workshops and speaking sessions at the conference.

More says proof of white privilege can be seen just driving around town. The health department says at least six zip codes in the inner city - predominantly black neighborhoods - have a life expectancy below 72 years old. Compare that to 83 years old in the Northland.

Teachers, professors, students, social workers and community leaders will be some of the thousands attending the conference, exploring ways to bridge such gaps.

The conference is at the downtown Marriott beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. There is still time to register. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.