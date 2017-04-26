Man helps sick kids at Children’s Mercy by sharing comic books

A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
For years, there has been speculation about what the future holds for Sprint and its thousands of employees in Overland Park. With all the recent talk of a possible merger with T-Mobile, some people wonder if the telecom giant might be moving.More >
For years, there has been speculation about what the future holds for Sprint and its thousands of employees in Overland Park. With all the recent talk of a possible merger with T-Mobile, some people wonder if the telecom giant might be moving.More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A man has died in an officer-involved shooting after he pointed his gun at officers on Friday morning.More >
A man has died in an officer-involved shooting after he pointed his gun at officers on Friday morning.More >
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.More >
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.More >
Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area turned scary for two people after floodwaters briefly trapped them in the bar they own.More >
Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area turned scary for two people after floodwaters briefly trapped them in the bar they own.More >
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 during the Friday rush hour, troopers say.More >
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 during the Friday rush hour, troopers say.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks swapped a pair of young linebackers on Friday. The two teams executed a trade that sent Chiefs third-year Pro Bowl linebacker DJ Alexander to the Seahawks in exchange for fourth-year linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks swapped a pair of young linebackers on Friday. The two teams executed a trade that sent Chiefs third-year Pro Bowl linebacker DJ Alexander to the Seahawks in exchange for fourth-year linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.More >
Authorities in Kansas City have arrested four juveniles after a break-in at an area elementary school early Friday morning.More >
Authorities in Kansas City have arrested four juveniles after a break-in at an area elementary school early Friday morning.More >
One pot shop is offering its customers a unique chance at getting their hands on free weed. How? All they ask is that you help pick up trash.More >
One pot shop is offering its customers a unique chance at getting their hands on free weed. How? All they ask is that you help pick up trash.More >