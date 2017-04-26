Man helps sick kids at Children’s Mercy by sharing comic books

David Penner is the lead copy editor at Unity Village. He says he felt a calling to do something to help sick children. (KCTV5)

If you've ever had a child in the hospital, you know it can be almost unbearable for the parents and scary for the child.

But a metro organization has done something pretty cool to lift the spirits of all the kids at Children's Mercy Hospital.

David Penner is the lead copy editor at Unity Village. He says he felt a calling to do something to help sick children.

"I've always had a huge passion for comics. I love them, and I've always wanted to help kids," he said.

Knowing how much joy comics brought him as he was growing up, Penner says he asked his bosses at Unity Village if they could raise money to donate some comics to Children's Mercy Hospital, and they were all for it.

"Definitely not a typical donation," child life specialist Missy Stover said.

Stover's job is to make the experience of being in the hospital a little less scary for a child. And having hundreds of comic books for such a wide range of ages - 5 to 18 years olds - is incredible

"Very unique, and we love that this is something that really caters to our teen population," Stover said.

"The kids here are going through a lot of stuff with cancer or with something else. If you can get lost in something for 30 minutes, just to take your mind off of what's going on, that means the world to them. I know it means the world to their parents, the doctors. Just something to make them happy," Penner said.

In all, Penner and his colleagues at Unity Village raised $1,200, and then A to Z Comics in Blue Springs said it would cover the rest of the cost.

A total of 350 comic books, many about superheroes, are now making their way into the hands of children who maybe could use the message from a superhero right about now.

Because of the generosity from A to Z Comics, Unity Village was able to use some of the money to commission Marvel Comics and Image Comics to create a personalized piece of artwork for the hospital. It's a superhero with a stethoscope and it says "you're Stronger than this."

