KCTV5 unravels international romance scam that targets widows

KCTV5 News is unraveling an international romance scam that targets widows.

Mary Martin says the man she dated online scammed her out of more than $70,000. KCTV5 first reported her story in February. Since then, we’ve been following the money trail.

A woman Atlanta says she gave the same thief more than $300,000. KCTV5 has also uncovered victims in Alaska, Hawaii, Texas and Arizona.

“It's terrible for some of these women. Some of these women spend their life savings thinking this is the person they are going to be with the rest of their life or that their money will be replenished,” said Detective Lance Jordan with the Overland Park Police Department.

