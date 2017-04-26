Police release surveillance video after 5 Crossroads businesses burglarized

Police say there appear to be four people arriving in a red/burgundy Nissan Quest at one of the locations about 3:30 a.m. The minivan appears to be a 1996-1998 model. (CrimeStoppers)

Authorities are investigating a series of crimes within the Crossroads District and requesting assistance from the public in identifying those involved.

Five business burglaries occurred Monday in the district. The victimized locations included an advertising company and another office building a block away. The subjects also hit Lidia’s, Lulu’s and The Jacobson restaurants.

Police say there appear to be four people arriving in a red/burgundy Nissan Quest at one of the locations about 3:30 a.m. The minivan appears to be a 1996-1998 model.

All four suspects made entry and took numerous computers. Two of the subjects had been to the location just prior, shining flashlights through windows.

The suspects were wearing gloves, masks and hoodies. However, at certain times, skin can be seen, and there appears to be a white man and a black man in the group.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

