Kansas City 16-year-old charged with discharging firearm from vehicle into home

A Kansas City 16-year-old has been charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and into an occupied house.

Family Court certified the teen to face charges as an adult, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Dezzman Clemons faces unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A felony, and armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash.

According to court records, police officers were called to the area of 29th and Olive streets on Feb. 19.

A victim told police that Clemons had assaulted her. She was sitting on the porch when a gray vehicle drove south on Olive Street with Clemons seated in the rear, behind the driver.

Clemons leaned out the window and stated he was going to kill her. He fired several shots and the vehicle sped away.

Police found Clemons at the back door of a residence on Park Avenue. He ran and hid in a closet but was taken into custody.

