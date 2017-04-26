Kansas City 16-year-old charged with discharging firearm from vehicle into home

A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
For years, there has been speculation about what the future holds for Sprint and its thousands of employees in Overland Park. With all the recent talk of a possible merger with T-Mobile, some people wonder if the telecom giant might be moving.More >
For years, there has been speculation about what the future holds for Sprint and its thousands of employees in Overland Park. With all the recent talk of a possible merger with T-Mobile, some people wonder if the telecom giant might be moving.More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.More >
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.More >
A man has died in an officer-involved shooting after he pointed his gun at officers on Friday morning.More >
A man has died in an officer-involved shooting after he pointed his gun at officers on Friday morning.More >
Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area turned scary for two people after floodwaters briefly trapped them in the bar they own.More >
Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area turned scary for two people after floodwaters briefly trapped them in the bar they own.More >
One pot shop is offering its customers a unique chance at getting their hands on free weed. How? All they ask is that you help pick up trash.More >
One pot shop is offering its customers a unique chance at getting their hands on free weed. How? All they ask is that you help pick up trash.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks swapped a pair of young linebackers on Friday. The two teams executed a trade that sent Chiefs third-year Pro Bowl linebacker DJ Alexander to the Seahawks in exchange for fourth-year linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks swapped a pair of young linebackers on Friday. The two teams executed a trade that sent Chiefs third-year Pro Bowl linebacker DJ Alexander to the Seahawks in exchange for fourth-year linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.More >
Authorities in Kansas City have arrested four juveniles after a break-in at an area elementary school early Friday morning.More >
Authorities in Kansas City have arrested four juveniles after a break-in at an area elementary school early Friday morning.More >
Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area caused heavy damage at a metro bar and grill. Coach’s Bar&Grill felt the effects of the flooding, after the waters of Indian Creek rose to record levels and collapsed one of the walls of the bar. Water moved inside, causing widespread damage and trapping the establishment’s owners inside.More >
Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area caused heavy damage at a metro bar and grill. Coach’s Bar&Grill felt the effects of the flooding, after the waters of Indian Creek rose to record levels and collapsed one of the walls of the bar. Water moved inside, causing widespread damage and trapping the establishment’s owners inside.More >