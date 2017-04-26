Fort Osage High School students, parents protest after racist threat

Around 100 students and their parents held signs and chanted to end the racial culture in the school district. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV5 News)

After a threatening social media post made against African-American students, parents and students linked arms outside Fort Osage High School on Wednesday, showing unity.

It is something they say they haven't seen at the school in a long time. One parent said her daughter feels harassed every day, and enough is enough.

Around 100 students and their parents held signs and chanted to end the racial culture in the school district.

This comes after a Snapchat made its away around the Fort Osage High School on earlier this week. That Snapchat showed two students saying they were going to come to the school and shoot African-American students.

Ninth-grader Tijhana Hines said she doesn't feel safe.

"It's hard to describe. There's really no way to put it in words that we still have to be going through this," she said.

Tijhana's mother, Angelique Hines, feels the same.

"I'm not trying to bury my daughter because they think this is a game, this is serious. It's not OK that kids think they can discriminate against somebody," she said.

The school district responded to the protest. They say they are taking this very seriously.

The two students in the Snapchat are not at school, and disciplinary action is being taken. Because of privacy issues, it is unknown if they are expelled or suspended yet. The Jackson County Sheriffs Office is also involved.

"We had two students who made a very poor decision and is certainly against school policy, and we are working through. But overall, we feel like we have a good culture in our buildings," superintendent Jason Snodgrass said.

The school says because of this they will take another look at how they can make the school more Inclusive. Parents and students hope the environment changes.

