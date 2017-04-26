Police officers take boy battling cancer in Kansas City under their protective wing

Alex Goodwin is from the United Kingdom and is being treated for a rare form cancer in Kansas City. (KCTV5)

A little boy has stolen the hearts of many, including hundreds of police officers across the metro.

His father had to head back to England for a couple of months to continue his work as a police officer. That’s when our local police stepped in the help Alex’s mom with everything from taking care of Alex's 4-year-old sister to taking them grocery shopping, simply lending a hand when the family needs it the most.

"Something that started as a difficult and stressful situation has somehow flourished into so many friendships and alliances that have formed. It'll stay with us forever," Alex’s mother, Maruska Goodwin, said.

