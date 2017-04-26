Fatal motorcycle crashes reach record high as Motorcycle Awareness Month approaches

Since 2012, fatal motorcycle crashes have resulted in 475 deaths, with 122 of those deaths occurring in 2016 alone. (Bill Linsay - KCTV5)

Motorcycle awareness month is approaching and in May of 2017 officials are hoping to increase safety for all drivers.

Since 2012, fatal motorcycle crashes have resulted in 475 deaths, with 122 of those deaths occurring in 2016 alone.

Motorcyclists have already begun hitting the road in 2017, and more will be out as summer approaches.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind all motorists to “Watch for Motorcycles” in hopes of preventing motorcycle crashes, injuries and deaths on Missouri roadways.

“A single motorist fatality is one too many, let alone the 122 motorcyclist deaths that we saw in Missouri last year,” said Mike Right of AAA – Auto Club of Missouri. “All drivers can help bring those numbers down by making sure all basic safety rules are followed on our roads, like using turn signals, not driving impaired or distracted and using the safety tools available to you such as safety belts and helmets.”

Officials offer these safety tips for motorcycle riders:

Allowing a safe following distance of three or four seconds when following a motorcycle so the motorcyclist has enough space to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

Always checking blind spots before changing lanes and moving through intersections.

Making sure riders have completed training at one of the 29 available training locations in Missouri.

Positioning oneself in the lane to be most visible to other drivers.

Making sure passengers are also wearing the proper protective riding gear.

Wearing brightly colored protective gear or having reflective tape or stickers on the motorcycle for additional visibility.

