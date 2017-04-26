Experts warn parents about heatstroke dangers for children left in cars

Even leaving a child in the car in 50-degree weather can be dangerous. (AP)

Wednesday is National Heatstroke Prevention Awareness Day and experts want to be sure parents are educated about the importance of not leaving children in a vehicle.

So far, five children have died from heatstroke inside a car in 2017.

Parents don’t always think about heatstroke during the cooler months of the year but experts say it can happen. Even leaving a child in the car in 50-degree weather can be dangerous.

That’s why KidsandCars.org is working to remind parents everywhere to not forget the kids in the backseat.

One thing experts say can help parents is to keep a stuffed animal in a child’s car seat. When the child is in the seat parents should move the stuffed animal to the front seat, allowing it to be a reminder to always get children out of the car.

“Our number one message to people is to take precautions, they're really simple. Check the back seat every time you get out and don't assume this won't happen to you,” KidsandCars.org Director Amber Andreasen said.

Another tip for parents is to leave purses or cell phones in the back of the car so they have to look in the backseat before leaving the car.

Experts say even running inside for a second can be the difference between life and death, regardless of the outside temperature.

